INSIYA Granite/Marble Coated Aluminium Non-Premium Cookware Set is an 8 piece set including a Saucepan with lid, a casserole with lid, a small and large fry pan along with 2 different nylon spatulas. These are manufactured from high quality die-casted aluminum of thickness ranging from 2.5 to 2.8mm thickness for uniform heat distribution with PFOA-free nonstick coating for effective cooking with minimal oil. They are compatible with all kinds of cooking stoves and dishwasher safe.

Nirlon Orchid Granite Non Stick Aluminium Cookware is a 3 piece inclusive of a Flat Tawa, a Fry Pan of 1.9 Liter, a Kadhai of 3 Liter capacity along with a Glass Lid and 3 different Spatulas. These are fabricated from pure grade heavy aluminium for even heat distribution with long lasting triple layer nonstick coating. They are well suited for gas cooking tops. Additionally, the stylish design compliments the efficient minimum oil cooking.

Wonderchef Granite Cookware 3 piece Set includes a large wok, a fry pan and a flat tawa along with a glass lid. They are designed from pure grade aluminum of 3.5mm thickness that offers better heat conduction with 5 layer Professional Grade MetaTuff non-stick coating for efficient minimal oil cooking. The ergonomically designed soft-touch handle provides a firm grip and does not heat up during cooking which makes them compatible with all kinds of cooking tops.

Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 3 Pcs set comprising a Tawa, a Frypan and a Kadhai along with a glass lid. The handles are made from heat-resistant material that enables ease and convenience of use. The strong and sturdy aluminum body of 2.8 mm thickness makes them compatible with both gas and induction cooking tops. The 5 layer non-stick coating also includes 2 layers of spatter coat which keeps the cookware new for a longer time and topped with granite finish. A two year warranty is also offered on this set.