Gorgeous dining sets that will complete the look of your home

Easy to Assemble

Here is a timeless design that will go well with your traditional themed house. This dining table set is made of good quality sheesham wood and has a walnut colored finish, giving it a contemporary look. It comes with 6 chairs and only requires basic self-assembly on receiving it. The set has a very classy design that will never go out of fashion. It is also quite compact and will look great in your living room, kitchen or dining room. Woodstage Sheesham Wood Table can also be used for study or office work other than dining.

Sturdy Material

This dining table set has a bold yet simple design that will look good in almost every house. It consists of a table, 4 cushioned chairs and 1 seating bench. The set is made of strong sheesham wood with a bold dark honey color finish. The material looks very crisp and it has an extremely smooth finish. This set is very durable and it is easy to maintain. The cushions have a soft cream color and are also absolutely comfortable to sit. KendalWood Dining Table with Chair gives you everything you require in one place.

Utmost Comfort

Here is a dining set that you can flaunt in front of your family and friends at the next tea party or dinner party. This set has a stunning walnut finish made of sheesham wood that gives your house a modern look. It consists of one table, four cushioned chairs and one comfortable bench. The chairs and table have fine wood carving design on it that gives it an overall elegant look. The material is also very sturdy and durable. JGS Sheesham Dining Room Furniture gives you both style and comfort.

Unique Modern Look

This dining set is perfect for your extremely modern home. This dining set consists of one table and six chairs in an absolutely dashing black color. It is made of mild steel and that table has a tinted glass coating on it. The cushions are comfortable and have good looking black leather like covering. Hometown Marko Dining Set has a look that stands out among other dining sets and they are also very cost effective.