Good looking garden shelves for your plants

Sturdy design

A lot of families today have a railing fence put up on their balconies so that they are not disturbed by birds or other wildlife entering their homes. A railing fence generally doubles up as a shelf where you can put your plants. However, there are a lot of balconies that do not have a railing fence. The Nayab Iron Flower Design Hanging Baskets is for these kinds of homes. You just need a place that offers side and back support and this shelf is good to go. The metal is sturdy and is strong for even heavy potted plants. It is also available in different sizes so it can fit different balcony sizes and types.

Good for small plants

One of the easiest ways to make a balcony look busy is to have a lot of small plants in beautiful pots. While this starts off well, there is the major problem of cleaning mud stains on the floor. That’s why a lot of people simply place their plants on the floor. The TrustBasket Indigo Planter Stand is made of heavy gauge galvanized metal that is powder coated to avoid rusting. It is a rectangular shaped stand with six strong legs which can hold up tp 20-25 kg easily. Make your home garden look beautiful with this stand.

Economic Design

Anyone who lives in cramped city apartments knows how tough it is to place a new item at home. You have to think of a million things on economies of space before doing it. Plants and gardens almost always end up being cancelled because of paucity of space. Not anymore. D&V Engineering’s innovative Metal 2 Tier Step Type Plant Stand is an incredible space saver that can hold around 6 plants with each tier holding three. This goes very well in a corner of your home or even small apartment balconies. It is made of solid metal and is powder-coated to avoid rusting.

Quirky Design

Sometimes you just want to bring out your creativity in your home and want to add a little touch of madness to your décor. The Nuha Cycle Style Stand is your answer to this thought. It has a very cute design and brightens up any space it is put into. The quirky cycle design is strong enough to hold two pots of 6 inches and it is a joy to come home to after a hard day at work. It comes with an outdoor powder coating which will prevent it from rusting in the rains too. This adorable cycle plant holder is perfect for your home. Your children will fall in love with gardening thanks to this plant holder!