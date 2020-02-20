Going to the gym or working out at home – Products that make the difference

Aurion Set of 2 PVC Dumbbells Weights Fitness Home Gym Exercise Barbell (Pack of 2) Light Heavy for Women & Men Dumbbell

Well too busy to go to a gym or just lazy to walk out of the house? This is a common scenario among millions and hence the need to have a pair of dumbbells assumes significant importance. The design of the Aurion dumbbells is unique and for beginners, this is the go-to pair to target those biceps and triceps.

Available in 1 to 6kg options, these dumbbells reduce potential noise and impact damage upon falling to the floor due to being made from a concrete cement filling. So, now the question is what would you want to start a bit of exercise at home? With these dumbbells, the answer has to be resounding Yes!

AmazonBasics 13mm Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap

It is all well and good to exercise on the floor but a yoga or exercise mat is the way to go for those push-ups or deep breathing sessions at home or outside. The AmazonBasics ½ inch thick mat provides that extra layer of thickness which is like a cushion to your feet or body while it is made of a lightweight and durable foam.

There is better traction due to the textured finish on the surface of the mat and once you are done with your session, you could just roll the mat, put on the strap and carry it like your gym bag. A combination of style and substance for sure

Dee mannequin Leather Gym Gloves

Those pull-ups and weight training routines can be really tiring but the worst part is the impact that has on your hands and especially if you recently went for a manicure. Hence gym gloves are another accessory that is essential if you are a regular at lifting weights while the Dee Mannequin leather gloves offer full protection with a non-slippery surface.

They come in handy even when one takes their bike for a spin or for outdoor sports activities while the design is capable of fitting most hands. So for that next session at the gym, strap on these gloves to give your hands that additional comfort.

Bodyfit Total Gym Kit Combo 20Kg Home Gym Set

If the plan is to have a gym at your own place then you need to get the total home gym to start with. Weight plates, dumbbell rods, skipping rope, wrist bands, hand gloves are all included in this combo to suit your workout and fitness regime. It consists of 8 plates of varying weights, 4 rods, and 2 dumbbell rods. These weights will help you during different levels of workouts and endurance training in your home.

It is time to hit your strap by putting on the gym attire and exercising while watching your favorite muscled WWE superstar in the comfort of your home.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.