Go Eco-Friendly with Motion sensor night lights

LED night light

Kacool smart night lights provide just the right amount of light to walk around your house without turning your main lights on. These lights are not too bright, not too dim, just the right amount. It comes in a pack of 6. These LED night lights cost less than 10 rupees a year to operate. It is gorgeously designed with a modern minimalist look, easily fits in small spaces and does not obstruct other outlets. It has a lifetime of 10,000+ hours. This light automatically turns on as the ambient light becomes insufficient. It intelligently adjusts itself throughout the night.

Ceiling mounted

Blackt electrotech is a new energy-saving device, it adopts a good sensitivity detector, integrated kit. It gathers automatism, convenience, safety, saving energy & physical functions. It works by receiving human motion infrared rays. You can also turn on lights during the day or night. It is ceiling mounted.

Sensor Light

Hoteon sensor light identifies day and night automatically and will only illuminate at night when movement is detected and Turns off automatically after 15-30 seconds if no motion is detected. It has a built-in motion sensor that detects movement from up to 7-10 ft. away. You can install batteries into the unit, mount the light where you need it, and enjoy the safety and security of the unit's 10 lumens LED light.