For crafting perfection

This glue gun is easy to just plugin and use whenever a creative mood strikes you. The gun heats up quickly to a very high degree, so you do not waste time getting started on your work. The glue is quick bonding and capable of glueing materials together within 60 seconds. Its small size makes it perfect for homemade art projects and craftwork. If needed, its compact size makes it easy to be carried to another location or for school craft competitions. Go ahead and buy this glue gun as it is an easy solution for glue application.

For outstanding results

If you love crafting with paper and fabric, then this glue gun is for you. The glue gun ships with 6 transparent, 6 glitter and 6 coloured glue sticks. It is an amazingly helpful tool for creating paper or fabric flower craftwork. You can also make beautiful bridal bouquets as the glue is strong enough to last a long time and help create beautiful, cherished memories. The glue gun is always ready for use whenever you need it, as the glue stick, once inserted, should not be pulled out. If you want to take your love of crafting to the next level, then go ahead and get this glue gun.

Made to help you create

This glue gun is a simple but effective way to glue two materials together. It works on materials made from wood, plastic, fabric, paper and more. The glue gun uses 7mm glue sticks that are strong enough to use for model building, beadwork and mending wooden showpieces. The glue gun ships with 30 glue stick pieces to keep you well-stocked for all your passion projects. It is recommended to preheat the glue gun for about 5 minutes before you start glueing to get the best results. Make your creativity come to life by buying this glue gun.

For more than just a hobby

This 150 watts high powered glue gun is capable of getting heavy glueing jobs done in a jiffy. It can do this because its high heating temperature is able to output a higher quantity of glue much faster. The glue gun is outfitted with an adjustable temperature knob that allows you to control its heating from 100°c to 220°c. This temperature control allows you to tailor the amount of glue produced according to your requirements. The glue gun's narrow nozzle also gives you precise control over its application for a cleaner, neater look. Buy this glue gun for big craft projects and its temperature control feature.