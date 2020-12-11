Glow in the dark stickers for your kid’s room

Star wall Stickers

These are a set of 30 stars. They are green in colour. It comes with self-adhesive, so you can easily stick it on your walls. These act as a great idea for kid’s room decoration. They are wall decoration as well as you can apply them on the ceiling. They are glow in dark plastic stars and moon. Kids can enjoy the glow of these stickers at night. It creates your unique star constellation on the wall or on the ceiling and you can design it according to your own will. They absorb light and glow in the darkness. It can be used on walls, ceilings and any smooth surface. It is an excellent option for kids' room.

Vinyl astronomy wall sticker

You can brighten up your dull and boring walls with this attractive sticker. It is easily-installable for your home. Edge Decor Radium Stickers are made up of vinyl. You can peel the back and stick it whereever you wish to. All of these stickers are hand-picked and finished in the company’s studio. The back part is made from a self-adhesive film, free of chlorine and plasticizers, which is 100% recyclable. This makes the sticker toxic free and safe for use at the same time environmentally friendly. The application tape is 100% biodegradable. This is great for environmentally conscious families. The stickers are applicable to any smooth surface including walls, windows & furniture - both indoors and outdoors. They are 100% water resistant.

Peel and stick

Brick Planet Stickers are wall stickers rolled in hard paper-tube. It contains 100 yellow stickers. The stickers are made of a high quality. They are waterproof and are made up of durable material. These stickers will last long for up to 4-7 years. They are removable and eco-friendly at the same time. This product should not be applied to textured walls. The application is simple as they are self-adhesive. Just peel and stick material on side walls or the ceiling. It is made up of pvc and is non-toxic. This wall sticker decorates your home just in minutes. It also makes great gifting options as well. It is a great piece for both home and office.

Personalized touch

These stickers can transform your wall into the night sky. They are green in colour. Atulya arts night glow in the dark wall stickers pack consists of 134 stars which are big and small, 1 moon,1 rocket,1 space ship and 1 shuttle. Atulya arts’ acrylic sticker that is affixed to a wall or other smooth surface for decoration and informational purposes, is a quick and easy way to personalize and transform your living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, every space of your beautiful home and offices. Sizes are rounded to the nearest centimetres and are based on proportional higher side dimensions. The stickers are environment friendly self-adhesive acrylic for our products