Glass cookie jars to uplift your kitchen decor

Large storage capacity

The jar is non-toxic made for high grade glass which has high strength and hardness making it extremely sturdy and durable making it dishwasher safe. The round jar has a lid that fits in perfectly to keep the contents covered properly and has a capacity of 900ml which is adequate enough to store away the cookies. If you need a glass jar with all the qualities, Pasabahce 96374 Glass Jar With Lid is a must buy for you which also has a thickened bottom that ensures it is not fragile and easy to use.

Elegant and modern design

Crafted specially by the professionals of Turkey making these glass jars very modern and elegant. The quality of glass used is premium along with thoughning it enhances its long lastivity and resistance to breakage. They are provided with high quality rubber gaskets that makes them airtight ensuring the quality of the contents is maintained. If you are looking for airtight glass jars, BESTAQUA 350 ml Glass jar with Air Tight Lid are the one for you. They come in a set of three and have a capacity of 350ml.

Vintage looking jar with flute design

Crafted from a high quality glass jar that is study and durable. It has a beautiful vintage-look flute design with a wide mouth and the jar tapering gradually towards the base. It comes with a curved lid and a quality airtight rubber seal on which you can easily rely to keep your cookies moisture free. If you love crystal clear cookie jars, Incrizma Glassware - Imported Home Made Glass Storage Jar with Lid is the best pick for you. It's clear glass allows you to store the contents in a decor format to enhance the look of your kitchen.

High strength glass jar

A glass jar having elegant grooved structure in square shape crafted from clear soda lime glass. This jar has a wide mouth allowing you easy accessibility and cleaning ground or you can simply pop it in the dishwasher. The jar has a capacity of 750ml with the dimensions of 9cm x 9cm x 12cm. pepplo 750ml Glass Jars with Lids is small in size and can be kept at any place without it occupying much space. So if you are looking for small jars, this one's for you.