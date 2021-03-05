Give your dishes a hit of heat with these spicy sauces

Best Bhut jolokia hot sauce

The legendary 'Ghost Pepper', one of the hottest chillies in the world. At a lip-scorching 75000 Scoville heat units, it's over 30 times hotter than most chilli sauces. This intense pungency and heat make it perfect for a Hot Sauce Challenge. It's a slow heat that starts okay and then builds over time. If you're brave enough to try this, remember to start with just a dab.

Most flavorful hot sauce

With the Rooster as its logo, this sauce is like the rock-star of hot sauces with its fan following and recipe books. It's lovely garlic peppery taste enhances the flavour of several dishes and has even made its way into cocktails and desserts. But how does that flavour and balance of heat stack up against other sauces? We'd say it's pretty close to perfect. Get this excellent everyday sauce for it's sweet, garlicky flavour that works on everything and has a heat level that most can tolerate.

Best hot sauce for cooking

Nando's Authentic Peri Peri Sauce is only for those who love spicy foods. Produced and packed in the Netherlands this sauce can be used in many different ways. Drizzle it over tenderloin, try it over french fries or use it with a simple roast chicken, once you taste it you will be back for seconds quickly. An excellent gift for someone who loves fiery food, this chunky sauce is well-balanced and leaves a long-lasting feeling of heat on your tongue. Get this if you want a versatile sauce to go with many things.

Best sweet hot sauce

A faithful sidekick to fried chicken, spring rolls, chicken wings and fried seafood, this dipping sauce is the most versatile condiment to have in your pantry. Insanely delicious, you can use it in stir-fries and drizzle over your favourite dishes. Created mainly to pair with chicken, if you're a budding foodie, you'll love it even on grilled cheese and crab. Get this for the flavour and fire of Thailand, that you'll love to savour over and over again.