Give your clothes that radiant whiteness, you've always wanted

Whiter whites in a single wash

Ideal for removing stains and making white clothes look like new, this fabric whitener is entirely worth the cost. Made from natural ingredients, you can safely use this disinfectant liquid on fabrics like cotton, nylon, and linen. While you'll require just a small capful for your laundry, this pocket-friendly 5L value pack will last many months. As this whitening solution comes in liquid form, you'll have no trouble using it in a bucket or in the washing machine. For best results, soak the clothes along with this whitener in hot water before washing.

Tough on stains, gentle on fabrics

They say big things come in small packages and this one is the proof. Just one scoop of this incredible powder is sufficient for brightening a whole load of laundry. Ideal for eliminating stains and greying on a wide range of materials, you're sure to love the results this whitener delivers. With a promise of up to three shades whiter cotton in a single wash, this powder is perfect for keeping sportswear looking its best. Suitable for all kinds of washing machines, you can use it along with your regular detergent to effortlessly remove dirt and discolouration.

Keep old clothes looking new

From a trusted clothes detergent brand, you won't have to doubt the reliability of this fabric bleach. This fantastic liquid bleach gives you peace of mind when it comes to removing stubborn stains and dirt from your favourite white clothes. Whether for keeping office shirts looking crisp, or bringing life back to dull sportswear, this liquid bleach is one every household should do have. For pleasing results, you only have to add two capfuls of the fabric bleach to a bucket of water and let your clothes soak for 30 minutes.

Deep cleaning power of bleach

This laundry bleach disinfects your soiled clothes through deep cleaning while giving you whiter and brighter clothes. The pleasant lavender fragrance does a great job at masking the smell of bleach and leaves your clothes smelling fresh and clean. Featuring sodium hypochlorite as the main ingredient, you can use it to remove stains like juice, dirt, grass, and even blood from your clothes. With up to 10 times cleaner whites as compared to washing with regular detergent, this liquid is great for everyday use.

