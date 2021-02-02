Give a head start to your fitness journey with these motorized treadmills

Easy to operate

Here is a treadmill that you can fit absolutely anywhere in your house. This treadmill has a 90 degree foldable design with wheels attached at the bottom, making it compact and easily movable. Along with saving space, it also has a powerful motor and can handle up to 95kgs weight. It also offers a lot of attractive features like heart rate sensor, AUX and USB input, display monitor and has an anti slip lawn texture. Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 Motorized Treadmill is extremely easy to operate and can be conveniently used by runners as well as walkers.

Many smart features

This motorized treadmill can be conveniently called a smart treadmill. Fit Kit FT200 Series Treadmill has a powerful motor and offers you all the qualities that any basic treadmill can bring. It has a heart rate sensor, bottle holder, AUX input, fan, inclination option, etc. Along with this, it also offers other advanced features like subscription to a Fit Plus app that tracks a daily workout for you and compiles the information in one place. You can also connect it to your smart TV to enjoy scenic views while working out. You can also use Alexa to control the treadmill via voice control.

Sleek design

This treadmill comes almost pre-installed making it extremely easy to operate. It takes very less space in your house and you can tighten or loosen the screws provided to easily fold it. This treadmill also has a wide speed range i.e. from 1 to 10. Health Genie 3691 PM Motorized Treadmill has a sleek design and has a body made of aluminum material. It comes with twelve pre-set workout programs. This treadmill is also semi-auto lubricated for smooth functioning. You can also carry it around easily.

Great for beginners

Here is a simple treadmill that is great for people who have never used a treadmill before. This treadmill will give you all the basic features, making it easy to use. It has a 5” LED display which displays all the required data clearly. Cuckatoo CTM 04 Treadmill also has a comfortable running belt and runs on 2HP motor power. Along with this, it also offers AUX feature, is easy to fold and move around anywhere and comes with one massager. It comes with 12 pre-set workout programs for you to workout conveniently and effectively.