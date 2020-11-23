Gift your kid these fun remote controlled vehicles

Durable product

Here is a remote control car for a kid who loves playing stunts. This car has a compact size that makes it easy to carry anywhere. HOMULLS RC Stunt Vehicle can do impressive spins, flips and rolls with its 360o front wheel rotation. It can also stand at a 90 degree upright position. Its sturdy plastic and rubber body enables your kid to crash the car wherever he wants without breaking. Playing with this car also improves your kid’s attention span, control ability and sense of space. You can also give this as a gift to someone else.

Sleek and stylish look

Does you kid love extraordinary high-end cars? Here is a perfect gift for him. This remote control car is made of a good quality ABS material with durable rubber toys that is safe for kids. It has a super cool black and blue shiny body that can grab anyone’s attention. It features a front and back bumper protection as it is made for off-roading. WISHKEY Remote Control Racing Car is battery operated and the remote is very easy to use. Now you can have an enjoyable racing tournament with your friends.

Re-chargeable batteries

Are you bored of remote control cars? Here is a remote control military battle tank that your kid will love to play with. This battle tank has an easy control remote that comes with fast chargeable batteries. It is made of ABS plastic and has looks exactly like an army tank. The tank also features a turret that can rotate 360 degrees. It has life indicator lights in the front and also has a sound feature. You can enjoy an epic tank battle with Zest 4 Toyz Remote Control Army Tank. It is also available in another attractive color.

Safe exterior build

Here is another remote control toy that is different from your regular remote control cars. This remote control military jeep or truck looks very interesting and is absolutely fun to play with. It is made of non-toxic ABS material which is safe for kids. It is also painted with a safe spray paint that doesn’t retain moisture or fade away easily. HALO NATION RC Army Truck has an attractive blue color with huge red and black tires. Along with its good looks, this truck is also very cost effective. Playing with this allows your kid to explore the world of automobiles.