Gift Your Child Mobility With The Best Kid’s Bicycles In The Market

For Kids On The Move

Give your child the confidence to explore their world, with the great Geekay Kids Cycle 16 Inch Fat wheel for 4 to 7 year Baby bicycle 85% Fitted bike. Not only will its eye-catching and trendy design be a delight for kids, but it comes with a great build quality too. This bicycle has a sturdy steel frame, paired with double-wall alloy rims, which make rides extremely comfortable for your child, no matter what kind of surface they ride it on. Plus, they are always safe, with the non-slip resin pedal making sure they’re always in control of their ride, along with the high quality brake lever that brings the cycle to a halt efficiently. The Geekays Kids’ Cycle is ready to turn your little one into an active, happy child.

Ready To Conquer

The ACTINO Cycle for Kids (Unisex) (7-10 Years) Orange-16'' frame is perfect to set your children on the road to a healthy and active lifestyle. This cycle has a high strength frame that is guaranteed to deliver extended durability. So children can ride the Actino Cycle for years, enjoying the smoothness of its tube tyres that filter out the bumps along the way. They can even start to run errands, thanks to the extended basket that this bicycle comes with. It’s not just a hobby you’re giving them, but a better way of life.

Peddle For Joy

The Hero Blast 20T Single Speed Kids' Bike is here to fulfill your child’s passion for cycling with the most technologically advanced and all round efficient product. Once you assemble it, this bicycle is designed for years of smooth riding, thanks to the comfortable seats that can be precisely adjusted and the durable tires. The Hero Blast Kids’ Bike gives your child all the control while riding, with anti-skid pedals, and quality brake calipers on the front and the back for instant stopping ability. This is really the best a child can get!

Make Childhood Fun

To satisfy their need for mobility, your child needs the R for Rabbit Tiny Toes Rapid 14 Inch 3 to 5 Years Kids Smart Plug and Play Bicycle. Belying its purpose, this is one of the most advanced of all kids’ bicycles. It’s made from a strong magnesium alloy. It’s lightweight, while still being rock solid and durable. Another feature that adds strength is the fact that it’s a single frame structure, with no weld points. All of these modern features don’t make it any more complicated to use, with an easy plug-n-play installation process, that will have your kid racing through the bylanes of your neighbourhood in no time.