Gift tags for all your festive presents.

Share your thoughts

If you have an eye for embellished notecards that add a touch of richness to your gifting experience then these ones are for you. Available in red, blue, yellow, green and purple colour with 6 of each colour in two different designs, make it an exquisite purchase to write your custom message. Interestingly, these cards are foldable and have enough blank room inside so you can leave some sweet blessings or special messages to your friends and loved one. Pick them up if you love to add a splash of colour and personalisation to your gifts.

Personalise your gifts

Made with high-quality kraft paper, these tags have a vintage feel to it. A set of 100, each tag has the words 'handmade with love' with a heart design on it. 5.2 x 2 cm in size, these rectangular tags are sturdy and come along with a 5.5-yard twine that can be cut to the right length to hang tag on envelopes, gift boxes, bags etc. This one is a great choice if you like adding a touch of personalisation while bulk gifting.

A two in one choice

This contains 10 gifting papers and 15 note cards to ensure that all your gifting needs are taken care of. The quality of the paper is quite premium and thick so it won't tear off that easy. Perfect for creating decorative paper crafts, scrapbooking, or even simple wrapping of gifts, the gift wrap holds its shape and form pretty well. The tags complement the colourful design of the gift wrappers and have enough space to add your greetings to it. Pick this one if you like to add a pop of colour to your gifting.

Add some fun to your gift packing

Say no to boring blank tags and yes to colourful ones. These tags add a great pop of personality to any gift. Featuring some creative designs that you can pick from, you neve have to worry how to make someone feel special. From clipping onto a paper bag to adding it to gift-wrapped boxes, these tags are bright and colourful, perfect for any number of occasions. The tags come with unique fun facts written in a minimal font so that you can add a custom message to any parcel. Perfectly sized for utmost attention, these tags double up as coasters for your coffee table. Pick this up if you like multifunctional products.