Giant unicorn

Unicorns are one of the most favourite imaginary creatures among kids and anything which is unicorn themed is a hot cake among kids. The vibrant colours, the soft texture, the cute design and the good quality makes this a must-have toy for your kid. Help your child explore their imagination with this amazing fantasy creature. It lets them get lost in their own world for hours.

Easy to wash

This extremely cute, soft and huggable dolphin is a toy that anyone will love. This is that one piece of toy that’s perfect to cuddle with or just lay your head on, if not play with. The colour is extremely cute. This toy is washable, hence will always stay perfect. This makes for a perfect gift for children who love marine animals, and is also a great way to open a child’s mind to water creatures.

Adorable money

You might find several King Kong toys. But this one is special. It is a giant Kong money that looks so cute that one cannot resist. The smiling monkey will urge you to hug him. The material that is used is safe for your child and will make a great companion. Also, this comes in different sizes, so you can choose. Also, this will make an adorable showpiece for those who fancy keeping plushies around the house.

Super soft

This plushie looks straight out of the cartoon. This adorable plushie has a very cute face and is very detailed. The material used is very soft and makes it so nice to touch. Whoever you buy this for will be elated. The tiger sitting down and looking at you will just make your day brighter. This is definitely one of the plushies that you must have. The tiger is also the national animal of India. It’s a great way to introduce your children to wildlife.