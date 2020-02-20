Get your kids the wheels they deserve

Jasper Tenacity Adjustable Senior Roller Skates Suitable for Age Group 6 to 14 Years

The original roller skates with a Lightweight fiber chassis and is adjustable in size. These skates have high-speed semi-precision ball bearings with anti-skid vinyl wheels for better control while there is the presence of toe stoppers for greater control.

The lightweight design allows kids to skate more freely and this can be used for indoor and outdoor skating. It comes with 5 laces upfront and the design is old school for that feeling of being back in the roller-skating era. Go for Jaspo Tenacity roller skates to provide your kid with that feeling of fun and speed 70s style.

Cosco Tenacity Super Jr. (16.5-19.5 cm) Age Group (3-6 Years) Quad Roller Skates - Size 8-11 UK (Blue)

The Cosco adjustable size roller skates are intended for juniors. This is adjustable for a custom fit while the broad rubber wheels help establish a firm grip. Suited for kids in the age group of 3-6 years these quad roller skates are about quality.

These skates are adjustable with the help of a key that is provided with each pair which can also help you relive your childhood skating memories. The product has laces up top which can be tied up post adjusting. The idea of buying these skates arises from the nostalgia that one would feel on remembering their old days when skating was the only love at home or outside.

Original Zinc Street Gliders

Street Gliders are the original clip-on skates with light-up LED wheels for safety and identification purposes. On needs to clip these on to your kid's shoes and watch them light up their way along the street. They are simple to attach and one size fits all, so your child will be mastering them in no time and skating about like a pro.

This is a patented design suitable for kids over 6 years old from Zinc, which is one of the fastest-growing brands in wheeled sports in the world is sure to get your little one of their feet.

Razor Mx350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motorcycle Bike, One Size (Blue/White)

Yes, an electric dirt bike! The Dirt Rocket MX350 is a scaled-down, electric-powered dirt bike that can reach speeds up to 14mph and around 30 minutes of continuous use. Single-speed, chain-driven motor with a twist grip throttle control for super quiet, yet powerful operation.

Soft rubber grips and Adjustable riser handlebars for a smooth and comfortable ride. It is geared for dirt with large 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires for maximum power transfer. It is made of steel and is suitable for rough terrain. Buying an eco-friendly product is always a way to keep the environment and the future generation happy.

