Get your kid comfortable and cute clogs

All season wear

If you are looking for all season clogs for your daughter, then this is the right choice for you. These are absolutely comfortable and make your kids feet look stylish. It will look great on dresses, casual wear and party wear too. Since it is made of rubber, your kid can go out wearing them even in rainy season without worrying about the clogs getting spoilt. Hopscotch Princess Clogs are cute and they have a light feature that glow every time your kid takes one step. This encourages kids to walk more.

Durable and Sturdy

Your kid will never get over this cute pink coloured clogs. It is made of croslite material that make these clogs absolutely light-weight. The sole is made of rubber and leather material. It has been designed in a way to give your kid maximum cushioning. Princess Wardrobe Footwear Clogs is easy to wear and they have a croslite material help strap that makes it secure and fit perfectly on your kid’s foot. They are also water-friendly and have non-marking soles. The clogs are very durable.

Features Disney Princesses

Surprise your daughter with the perfect pair of clogs featuring her favourite Disney Princesses. This clog is pink in colour with four Disney princesses and glitter covered on its back. It is made of croslite material which is durable, comfortable, light-weight and odor free. Theses clogs are also very easy to clean and can be rinsed with soap water if they get too dirty. Crocs Princess Clogs are roomy and give your kid absolute comfort. It also features a special Disney Princess Strap which keeps the clogs secured on their feet.

Have a very stylish look

Your kid will instantly fall in love with these clogs. They are pink coloured and have a moulded Ballerina featuring Barbie face on its top which makes them look adorable. Your kid can walk with style and comfort with these clogs. They are very versatile and can be paired with any outfit. Barbie Girls Clogs can also be worn on the beach. It fits your child’s foot perfectly and is made of quality material. They are very easy to clean and don’t require a lot of maintenance.