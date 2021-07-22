Premium shaving experience

This superfood infused premium kit makes every shave a happy one. The pre-shave scrub has the goodness of aloe vera and vitamin e, which helps prepare your skin for a smooth experience. The Shaving cream has skin-friendly ingredients like tea tree oil, beeswax and aloe vera to nourish the skin. The post-shave balm is alcohol-free and is enriched with the power of essential oils like witch hazel and vitamin e, removing any post-shave irritation. Get this kit to enjoy a premium shaving experience.

Ideal for daily use

This carefully designed 7 in one kit ensures a good start to your shaving. The shaving creams are enriched with tea tree oil which has antibacterial properties as well as help soothe and relieve irritated skin. It has a good quality shaving brush to help generate good lather for your shave. Also included in this kit is a good quality travel pouch, making it handy to take along on your personal or business trips. Ideal for daily use or as a gift to friends or family.

Renew and refresh your grooming routine

With over 200 years of experience, Yardley London selects only the finest ingredients, providing you with authentic and excellent quality products. Renew and refresh your grooming routine with the sophisticated selection of shaving cream, talc, compact perfume and deodorant. The novel masculine aromas are combined with a warm woody base to give you a long-lasting fragrance. The compact perfume in the set fits conveniently into your pocket to use on the go. Buy this set to indulge in pure luxury.

Effortless shave with less skin irritation

This kit is created to give you a clean, smooth as well as comfortable shaving experience. The pre-shave face wash with activated charcoal and mint oil helps detoxify pores and balance excess oil. Enriched with coconut oil and menthol the shaving foam is sulfate as well as paraben-free, it creates a rich lather making the razor glide across your skin effortlessly. The aftershave lotion contains witch hazel extract and vitamin e oil to help soothe any post-shave skin irritation. Enjoy cruelty-free and effortless shaving with this kit.