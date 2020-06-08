GET THE PERFECT GOLF SWING WITH THESE TOP GOLF MATS

Just Like The Fairway

The key to being a good golf player is developing a consistent, dependable swing, which only comes with practice. Made of high-quality nylon grass, the Dual Surface hitting mat by ProActive Sports provides, realistic on course simulation for a variety of shots and clubs, while maintaining a lifelike feel. The sturdy construction is built to last and can be used either indoors or outdoors. The dual-surfaces and two tee positions provide plenty of shot options. With a hitting area of 1' x 2' you have plenty of room to practice, yet it’s compact for easy storage. The surface is durable and of high-quality and its nylon grass is built to last.

Your Portable Golf Course

SKY INNOVATIONS Hitting Grass Golf Mat with Removable Rubber Tee Holder for Home Backyard Garage Outdoor Practice is designed to be the most convenient and effective way to practice your swing, from the comfort of your own space. All thanks to the 0.4 inch thick premium simulation turf, which gives the surface a realistic feel. On the other side, the non-slip durable rubber base means you get complete stability, as you go through with your shots. With a removable rubber tee included, you can try a variety of shots from a variety of positions. Once you’re done, the SKY INNOVATIONS Hitting Grass Golf Mat can be folded and put away in seconds.

Hit The Links In Your Own Time

Whether you're outside or indoors, the Callaway Pure Pitch Hitting Mat is the perfect training tool to help you improve your chip, pitch and lob shots. The mat helps practice your swings, while simultaneously helping you learn the intricacies of proper set up and ball position. The Callaway Pure Pitch is made with a strong material and comes with instruction drills too. The mat size is approximately 36" x 26.", and it will endure through years of swing practices.

Practice Makes Perfect

The Golfoy Basics Single Surface Golf Practice Hitting Mat makes a virtue out of versatility. With a surface made of durable, high quality nylon grass, this golf mat is built to provide the soft fairway feel, as you size up your shots. The consistent feel and feedback of the surface makes this golf mat perfect for beginners and professionals alike. The Golfoy Basics Single Surface Golf Practice Hitting Mat lets players work on their driving skills, and even chipping from the rough, all on the same mat. It really is an all-in-one solution for your golf practices.