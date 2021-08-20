Best all-around comfort.

This pillow is available in a set of two. It offers you medium-firm support and comfortably supports your neck, shoulder and back when sleeping on your side. Using a pillow like this to keep your head closer to the mattress is essential if you're trying to get a good night's rest. Large and well structured, it makes a great addition to any bed. In addition, the pillowcase is made from 350 GSM fabric, making it a lot more plush and spongy to lay your head on. Try this pillow for a restful night's sleep.

Best memory foam pillow

This memory foam pillow has an ergonomic design that helps with muscle relaxation and prevents neck pain. The premium quality foam conforms to the shape of your head and neck, aligning it with the rest of your body giving you a healthy sleeping position. Besides, the memory foam is also hypoallergenic and made without the use of toxic chemicals. So those with sensitive skin or allergies can relax without hassle. The removable pillowcase is another excellent feature. Its dustproof protects against allergens like mould and dust mites and is easy to clean. Buy it to wake up refreshed and ready to start your day.

Wake up energised

The set of 4 pillows is made from a high-quality microfibre material. This makes them light and easy to clean. Each pillow offers medium-soft support that is comfortable no matter which sleeping position you prefer. The pillow cover encasing the microfibre material is 100% cotton to keep you cool while sleeping. The pillows can be machine washed to keep them smelling fresh. When washed, their quick-drying feature ensures you always have a clean, safe place to rest your head. Order this if you've been trying to find that sweet spot of comfort and durability.

For a cosy night's rest

This pillow comes in a pack of 2. The pillowcase is made from a satin striped fabric that gives the pillow a premium looking finish. The microfibre pillow provides exceptional value for your money while supporting your neck and back best while you sleep. The material is also breathable and stays cool on warm days while acting as an insulator during cold weather. Buy this pillow as it's money well spent for a good night's rest.