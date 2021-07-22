Get squeaky clean dishes

This liquid gel is effective, as well as tough on grease stains on your utensils while being easy and gentle on your hands at the same time. With just a spoonful, you get a sink full of squeaky clean dishes as this formula dissolves quickly and cuts through grease and stubborn stains. With the power of lemons, this gel eliminates foul odour leaving behind a pleasant lemon fragrance. Buy this to get clean dishes as well as enjoy a pleasant fragrance.

Environmentally friendly dish wash

This dish wash is plant-based and environmentally friendly. It contains no artificial additives like colours, fragrances, enzymes, bleaches or anything else. Other than leaving your dishes clean and shiny, this dish wash leaves absolutely no residue behind. Some of the key ingredients used are - aloe vera, orange peel, lemon peel and lemongrass which have antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties. It is also safe to use for washing baby dishes and utensils. Add this to your kitchen as a green alternative to all conventional liquid dish soaps.

Two ways to sparkling dishes

This dish wash comes in a super saver 2l bottle pack. It can be used in two ways to get sparkling dishes. For tough grease, apply directly on a wet sponge or scrubber and use on the utensil and for regular cleaning add a teaspoon of liquid soap to a bowl of water. It contains a potent antibacterial element that easily deals with even the toughest of bacteria, and has a pleasant lime fragrance leaving your utensils clean and fresh. A supersaver pack that cleans tough grease with ease.

Made with natural ingredients

This dish wash is made with natural plant-based ingredients like lemon oil and coco glucoside which are known to be powerful cleansing agents and also deodorisers. It is made to be harsh on germs and stains and at the same time biodegradable to break down into harmless components when disposed of. It is non-toxic and a hypoallergenic liquid dish wash, a must-have for homes with kids and pets. Buy this natural and effective dish wash with plant-based power and be kind to waterways and marine life.