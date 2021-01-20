Get soft, supple skin with these top body oils.

Wake up tired muscles.

Add a little Ayurvedic goodness to your skincare routine, courtesy this fantastic oil. Specially formulated for a full-body spa massage helps get the blood circulation going and makes way for energised, healthy-looking skin. If you want to relieve sore muscles and dry skin with some quality hydration and aromatherapy benefits, look no further than this citron oil. It's a blend of pure citron with antioxidant Vitamin E, lavender and groundnut oils that makes it the perfect pre-bedtime hydrator. If you're looking for great daily massage oil, try this one.

Relieve stress and calm down.

We recommend stocking up on this oil for all those times you need a great solution to muscle aches and inflammation. Hydrating and lightweight, you could just use it as a standard hydrating oil, but given the relief, it delivers to achy muscles, we say take it along for your next massage and notice the difference in how you feel afterwards. The critical ingredient is Winter cherry that works as an effective anti-stress agent and has a mild, tranquilising effect. If you're looking for a great oil to soothe and promote sleep, this should be your first pick.

One oil for many uses.

Would you believe us if we told you only one thing to deal with cracked lips, dry skin, dry cuticles, hair fall, body massages and to remove makeup? Unbelievable as it seems, this do-it-all oil is a fantastic all-rounder. High quality and cold-pressed to retain all the healing properties it puts back the moisture lost by your skin, hair, nails and lips and is soothing thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. We recommend adding this to your daily routine for best results. If you're looking for a great oil that has many uses, try this one.

Best value-for-money skincare oil.

Good luck finding something this oil can't do. If your skin feels ravaged by time, dry, dull, stretched from pregnancy or healing from surgery, this oil comes to the rescue. The formula has various plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. The breakthrough ingredient Purcellin oil is what makes the formulation light and quick absorbing. This makes it ideal even for burns, and hyperpigmentation gives you so much value for your money. If you're looking for a mildly fragranced oil with a silken feel and proven efficacy, get this one.