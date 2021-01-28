Get salon-style hair with these top hair styling sets

For straightening, curling and styling

This hairstyling kit comes with a range of features and accessories. To begin, you get a 360-degree rotating brush and straightening brush that have ceramic platting to ensure that your hair is protected from heat. Its barrels or attachments give you desired styles in a jiffy. To help you get started with a busy day, you get a concentrator as an attachment for fast pre-drying. Easy to manage this one comes with four settings - (1) waves, (2) loose curls, (3) tight curls and (4) very tight curls. Suitable for hairstylists who are looking for a kit that serves a range of requirements.

A smart hair kit with smart hair solutions

You've got to be living under a rock if you've not heard about this brand that has taken the world by storm. This hairstyling kit has intelligent heat control that does not go beyond 150-degree Celsius. The 30 and 40MM barrels are perfect for symmetrical curls. The round volumising brush directs air into the hair to give body, and the bristles create tension to shape the hair as it dries. It also comes with a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush and a pre-styling dryer to take you from regular to salon styled hair. Pick this up as a complete package with high-quality barrels and styling accessories.

4 in 1 hair comb for beginners

This detachable 4 in 1 hair comb is perfect for drying, straightening, curling your hair and gets you almost any desired look. Its features include four styling accessories, two temperature settings and two wind speeds. It also comes with a 360-degree rotating power cord that can rotate at any angle without having to worry about any entanglement. Its sturdy handles come with a hook for easy storage. Pick this up if you are beginning to explore hair styling and want to try out tools to give you a value for money headstart.

Personalized drying with SenseIQ

If you are looking for a hair kit that gives you a personalised experience then this one's for you. While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, this one comes with SenseIQ technology that measures your hair's temperature to prevent it from overheating. This technology gives you a personalised styling experience and retains your hairs natural moisture that is essential for shiny, healthy-feeling hair. It comes with two speed and three drying preset modes for a personalized drying experience. Suitable for all hair types, this smart hair styler comes with 3 accessories: drying nozzle, styling nozzle and volumizing curl diffuser.