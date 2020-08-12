Get rid of unwanted hair with these painless hair removal creams.

Enriched with advanced charcoal

If you have sensitive skin, try this HipHop skin care Hair Removal Cream for Women - Charcoal. It is enriched with activated charcoal that not only removes unwanted hair painlessly but also detoxifies your skin and deeply cleanses is due to the activated charcoal in it. It is dermatologically tested and perfect for sensitive skin. Even on your finest hair, it does not take more than 5 minutes to make them vanish giving you radiant and smooth skin. It comes with advanced masking that wipes of malodour leaving a delightful fragrance.

Suitable for all skin types

Removing thick hair becomes quite a deal, this hair removal cream does it effectively for you. Alite hair removal cream contains aloe vera gel, cocoa butter, and shea butter that helps the spatula to glide easily on your skin and leave it hair-free, silky soft and smooth. It has a unisex hair removal formula thus can be used on all body parts and is suitable for all skin types.

Removes unwanted hair without darkening your skin

This hair removal cream is specially formulated for dry skin. It has the goodness of avocado oil and licorice which gently removes the unwanted hair without darkening and harming your dry skin leaving it soft glowing and radiant. You can let it stay on your skin for 5 minutes and then remove it as it is advised not to let it stay on for more than 6 minutes.

Removes the shortest hair

This hair removal cream removes even the shortest hair on your skin and it weakens the hair and with one swipe of the spatula, you have silky smooth skin rid of hair. It lasts 2X times longer and leaves your skin moisturized for up to the next 24 hours from use. The cream shows its effects in just a couple of minutes and the new fragrance technology ensures no malodor is left on your skin. Veet Nikhaar Hair Removal Cream has the goodness of natural turmeric extract along with saffron and sandalwood fragrance that not only gives you smooth skin but also removes the tan and dirt leaving a visibly brighter skin. It is dermatologically tested and can be used on the whole body.