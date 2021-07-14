Effective scrub with great coffee scent

This scrub is one of the best options available on the market today. Just a quick whiff of the strong coffee scent will wake you right up. This scrub does a great job polishing your skin and getting rid of all the nasty gunk deep in there. It’s also chock full of moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and Vitamin E. In addition, the small size makes it quite portable and travel-friendly. It’s a no-fuss addition to your regimen that gets the job done quickly.

Versatile skincare product

Along with coffee, this product has the goodness of other natural components like walnuts, rock salt, and coconut oil. It’s effortless to use and allows you to customize your scrub completely. All you have to do is add the desired amount of grit to your favorite gel, cream, or body wash. You can also control the level of exfoliation with the amount added. This is the best option if you’re new to body scrubs and want a multi-purpose item.

A scrub that exfoliates gently

It can be hard to find a scrub when you have sensitive skin that gets irritated easily. And sometimes, the gentler scrubs don’t do a good enough job of dragging out all those impurities. But this creamy scrub made from organic Himalayan coffee is the best of both worlds. The rich texture makes it feel both nourishing and luxurious. It’s got a fresh scent, too, and will leave your face feeling squeaky clean. A great pick if you’re looking for an effective scrub that’s not too harsh on the skin.

Light on the pocket

This coffee-flavored scrub is packed with powerful ingredients that remove dead skin super well. It also helps keep acne at bay and adds a glow to your complexion. The delicious fragrance will bring a touch of aromatherapy to your pamper session. It’s cruelty-free, too, for all you animal lovers out there. And you get all that for a very affordable price. It’s a great budget option if you’re beginning your skincare journey or want to test out a new scrub.