GET READY FOR THE PODIUM WITH THE BEST SHOT PUTS OUT THERE.

Throw Your Weight Around

The Iron Shot Put from TTC Fitness weighs 16 pounds and is available in a variety of assorted colors. It is the heavier version of the TTC fitness short put, and another small version of 9 pounds is also available in the market. The shot put is made from cast iron. There are many high schools and middle schools that use this product for practice games. The practice iron shot put is reasonably priced, which makes it even more attractive. It is designed and manufactured to meet all the regulatory guidelines.

Going Strong

When you play an intense sport like shot put, you want to make sure that you have the right equipment in your hand. You want the weight and precision to be as accurate as possible. That’s where the Roxan Iron Turn Shot Put comes in. It has been precision engineered and built out of solid cast iron. It is a great shot put for beginners, and works very well as a practice put. You can also use it in competitions without any fear. It is perfectly balanced for high performance and it is difficult to see where one can go wrong with it. If you are a beginner or someone who is getting into the sport after a break, this is THE shot out for you.

Keep Up The Intensity

The Vinex economy shot put is a perfect blend of multiple facets and features. The shot put is made from cast iron and weighs approximately 7.26 kilos. The perfectly round shaped shot put is nicely painted and sports an alluring look. The Vinex shot put maintains a weight tolerance for roughly +70 gms to -70 gms. If you are looking for shot put which gives you value for money, look no further. It is ideal for practice in schools as well as for competitions and tournaments.

Show Your Mettle

Foricx Iron Turn Shot put is a premium quality product listed at an economical price. It weighs 7.26 kilos, making it an ideal for track and field throwing. Made from iron, the Foricx shot put is used for both practices in schools and for the selection process for the Indian army and Indian police force cadets. It is a high-quality product manufactured using precision engineering. It is waterproof, durable, and long-lasting. The product is available in multiple colors.