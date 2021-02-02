Get precise styling with these top hair clippers.

Compact, precision trimmer

This trimmer is lightweight, ergonomically-designed, easy to handle and manipulate. It has an AC cord and an integrated rechargeable battery that allows both corded and cordless operation. The precision stainless steel blades make trimming precise - without nicks and cuts. Besides, you get 12, hair-length settings from 0.2 to 1.8 cm that you can adjust via the quick-turn dial. Easy to maintain and wash this model makes hair and beard trimming a cool job. The device comes with an LED indicator that comes on when charging. It is a perfect trimmer for a fresh, stylish look while on the move. We recommend this product for frequent travellers and professionals.

Professional hair clipper

This next product makes hair and beard styling easy within the comfort of your home. It is a specialist hair clipper with a trimmer head made of long-lasting, precision stainless steel blades. The rounded blade tips trim, clip, and shave with precision, without causing injury. It is a cordless device with a rechargeable battery - easy to use. The battery has a 150 min runtime and can be used 3 to 4 times without recharge. The LED battery life indicator is useful - you are never left stranded with a dead device. This trimmer comes with four taper-controlled hair length (0.5 - 12mm) settings. This trimmer is a super-affordable gear made for all, especially children.

Flawless, corded hair clipper

This next hair clipper is a corded device with ergonomic-design and smart technology. A popular model amongst men, it comes with an efficient power system. The dual-cut technology provides twice the number of blades for faster cutting. The clipper comes with 13 hair-length settings, 1mm to 23 mm, giving you more flexibility and precision. Another unique feature is the Trim-n-Flow technology, which provides a comb that prevents clogging of the blades. You can easily trim and cut your beard in one long stroke without a break. The quick-release stainless steel blades are easy to clean. This device is ideal to use in the comfort of your home. We suggest it for people who do not travel often.

Versatile, corded clipper

This next option on our list makes at-home hair-styling and grooming simple. This clipper comes with self-sharpening, long-lasting, stainless steel blades that keep sharpening as they move. The powerful motor vibrates at high speed to give a close, precise hair cut without injuring the skin. A thumb-adjustable taper at the side enables you to adjust the blade length to suit the hair-length without stopping your cutting strokes. You get ten (10) different guiding combs, for different look and style, that lift and guide the hair. This gadget is suited for all hair types, wet, dry, curly, oily or straight. We recommend it for those who are looking for a high-end clipper for use at home.