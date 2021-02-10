Get precise beard trims with these top tools

Lifelong LLPCM07 Beard Trimmer

You can adjust the length with this trimmer. The trimmer can trim between 0.4-10mm comb settings. Stainless steel blades ensure precise trim. The trimmer can be used for 60 minutes continuously. It requires 2 hours to get fully charged. It can be used without the cord once it's sufficiently charged. It can also be used while the trimmer is getting charged. It has a charge indicator to give you a precise idea when to put the trimmer on charge. It is perfect for people who travel frequently.

Braun Beard Trimmer BT5260

This trimmer has the precision dial for 39 length settings. It is equipped with step sizes of 0.5 mm for an effortless trimming. It comes with 2 combs – the short one is 1-10mm and the long one is 11-21mm. This trimmer has the contour edging with precision. It can create accurate lines and edges on the neck and cheek with the main beard trimmer head. The Gillette Fusion5 Pro-Glide with FlexBall technology is perfect for a close shave. The German technology delivers 100 minutes of cordless trimming on 1-hour full charge.

Havells BT9005 Beard & Moustache Trimmer

This trimmer has the Capture Trim technology which ensures 2x faster cutting in a single stroke. It is a micro-USB rechargeable beard trimmer. It has a run time of 50 minutes after 90 minutes of full charge. It has the LED battery indicator which tells you when the trimmer needs to be recharged. The Zoom wheel comb attachment ensures that you can customise your beard length from 0.5 mm to 10 mm with a step size of 0.5 mm. It can be used with the cord and cordless.

Philips BT3221/15 Titanium Blade Beard Trimmer

This trimmer can run up to 90 minutes cordless use after 1 hour charging. It has the fast charge technology with a battery indicator which indicates the battery levels– low, full, empty, charging. It is easy to use and can be used with the cord and cordless. It comes with 20 lock-in length settings ranging from 0.5 to 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Its Titanium coated blades remain as sharp making the trimmer long lasting. It has skin friendly rounded tip blades. This trimmer is highly suitable for young adults.