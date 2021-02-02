Get Poker Straight Locks whenever you want

On the go

These travel-friendly hair-straighteners are compact, have an easy-lock technology and a storage hanging loop that allow you to take it on work trips and holidays too. With the lowest temperature set at 150°C and the highest at 230°C, this hair tool suits a range of hair types. The ceramic coated plates are gentle on your hair and help prevent breakage. The digital temperature display allows you to keep an eye on the temperature while styling, so you don't accidentally damage the hair. We particularly recommend this product if you have fine, wavy hair with texture near the temples.

Multipurpose Styling

The heating plates on this hair straightener are made from 100 per cent ceramic eloxal. This allows the hair tool to glide across thick hair smoothly without snagging. The floating plate mechanism is designed to cater to each strand of hair as you guide the tool down a lock. Since you can also adjust the temperature manually, you can use the straightener to create princess curls, marcel waves and other gorgeous styles, making it a multipurpose tool, you simply can't live without. With 13 unique settings, this tool gives you endless styling possibilities and is especially suited to medium to long thick hair.

Quick and Easy

If you're new to styling your hair at home, you want to start simple. The Vega Adore Hair Straightener is the perfect tool to do just that. The on/off button heats the plates in less than a minute and cools it down fast too. Once it's on, apply a heat protectant to dry hair, divide your hair into sections, and guide the plates down one section at a time. The ceramic-coated plates distribute heat evenly across your hair and allow you to create effortless, sleek styles in no time at all.

Moroccan Argan Oil infused

This Hair straightener has so many standout features, it's hard to pick just one. For starters, the ceramic coated plates are infused with Moroccan Argan Oil, which conditions your hair as you style it. 9 Temperature Settings give you plenty of styling options and the turbo boost function creates sleek, salon-like styles 86 per cent faster than any other hair tool on the market. The heat resistant pouch allows you to pack away your hair straightener immediately after styling and the worldwide voltage feature allows you to use it internationally too.