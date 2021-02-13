Get perfectly cooked rice with these top electric rice cookers

An instant cooker that lets you spend more time with family than in the kitchen

This instant cooker cuts your cooking time by half as it features a number of advanced features. This rice cooker has a sturdy body along with a close fit lid made of stainless steel. The cool-touch handle makes handling safe and convenient, thereby allowing you to cook faster. It comes with a detachable power cord that makes it easy to carry. You can also connect it to any external power source with ease. With its large cooking capacity, you can cook up to 1Kg of rice in this cooker.

Host a house party to show off your stylish cooker

If you want a cooker that not only delivers on efficiency but also adds as a design accent to your kitchen then this one's for you. This one comes with a sturdy body and a capacity of 2.2 litres that can cook up to 1.25 Kg of rice at a time. The body of the cooker is made of premium quality CRCA, food-grade material and the lid is made of tough stainless steel. The cooking pan of the cooker is made of anodized aluminium which is extremely durable. Ideal for a family of 4-5, or any small house party.

A sturdy and quirky cooker that cooks more than just rice

This crimson red cooker is perfect for the quirky cooks that love to impress their guests with unique rice delicacies. Made with hard-anodized aluminium, this sturdy cooker comes with an auto shut off feature that cuts off power once your soft puffy rice is ready. With this versatile cooker, you can choose to cook more than just rice. Whip up anything from oatmeal, soups, stews, pulavs and even pasta recipes of your choice. Its 1.8-litre cooking bowl is perfect for a small to medium-sized family.

Keep your food warm and fresh for long hours

This electric rice cooker effortlessly cooks up to 1kg or 6 cups of rice in less than 40 minutes and keeps it warm for up to 5 hours with its automated warming function. This rice cooker is equipped with a stainless-steel lid that has multiple steam vents which allow the steam to escape, preventing lathering and overflowing while cooking is in progress. The non-stick aluminium inner cooking pot that comes with the rice cooker is dishwasher safe and completely removable for easy cleaning. Ideal for small families, to get the best results, it is recommended to use 1 cup of water for every 2 cups of rice.