Get party-ready nails with these glitter nail polishes

Ace the disco-inspired nail trend

Throwback to some of the most amazing parties you remember, and we’re sure there was plenty of sparkle and shine. Well, layer on this show-stopping formula to create a light-bending effect on your nails. Style it differently by adding layers of iridescent nail polish underneath or keep it to just one vibrant base coat. The colorful pigments will look especially chic holding on to a chic clutch or wrapped around a glass of wine. Bold, bright, and undeniably fashion-forward, this is exactly how to show off your bold, energetic personality.

Try some high-impact shine

What if we told you, you can strengthen your nails and make them look stunning too? Equipped with a patented flexi brush for the easiest, most precise application, this sandy rose gold shade is charmingly subtle. Perfect for the wintertime, this almost metallic shade is a beautiful neutral shade that will match a number of outfits and keep up your spirit every time you look at your nails. The unique combination of resins with color lock technology means you get long-lasting shine and have fewer touch-ups to worry about. Try it!

Ring in the bling

DeBelle Gel Nail Polish is a gel-based, high-pigmentation formula that brightens up your nails and complements any style of clothing easily. This sparkling shade has plenty of shimmer and bling to get noticed, while the glossy finish only adds to its overall appeal. DeBelle nail polish has a unique flat, wide brush that makes application easy and long-lasting gel-based formula that doesn't need UV light to dry. If you’re looking for a way to avoid sitting at a salon for hours, just to get your nails done, get this one.

Be inspired by the sea

Give your nails a coat of perfection with this glittering ocean-colored nail polish. Get a vibrant and elegant look with a formula of intensive nourishment and instant moisture for healthy-looking nails. Fade-proof and chip-resistant, this nail polish provides long-lasting wear with a lustrous and luxurious finish. If you love the glitter of diamonds and the call of the sea, this polish looks like the perfect light dusting of that similar brilliant shine.