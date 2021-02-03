Get more done with these top convection microwave ovens

Value-for-money convection cooking

This microwave oven is a smart purchase thanks to its tactile buttons to set the temperature/timer and jog dials that are simple to use and long-lasting. From chewy cookies to delicious roasts, you can cook just about any food in this 19-litre oven with 125 instant-cook menu options. Perfect for medium-sized families the product offers a 1-year warranty on the product and three years on the magnetron. If you have small kids in your home, you’ll be doubly thrilled about the child lock feature as well. If you’re looking for the absolute best convection microwave oven on a budget, this one by Godrej is the ideal pick.

Easy to use with delicious results

The compact design despite the sizeable 21-litre capacity makes it easy to put on countertops and make pizzas on the weekend or reheat food quickly. And with 151-preprogrammed cook functions, this is an excellent tool for beginners and professionals alike. The oven comes with an easy to use control panel and an alarm to remind you when the dish is done. The multi cook tawa is excellent for preparing any number of dishes. With an effective quartz heater, the convection-oven provides consistent heating and easy maintenance. If you want consistently delicious results every time, get this product today.

Grill, bake, defrost and preheat at the touch of a button

With features like a 30-second quick start, easy to clean interior, multi cooking stages and five power levels, cooking has never been easier. Now you can cook up any number of dishes, hassle-free. Its large 23-litre size means you can easily fit in a family-sized pizza or toast 6 to 8 slices of bread in one go, bake birthday cakes and so much more. The LED display panel clarifies your entire cooking process, making it easy for beginners and chef to use with ease. Need the best all-round convection microwave oven? This one gets our vote without a doubt.

Countertop convection oven for daily use

The very definition of efficiency, this product blends the magic of the microwave and grill modes to cook and brown delicious meals quickly and easily. Combining the power of microwave with a grill coupled with the 1000W Grill output, you can get crisp and brown roasting output for any number of dishes in no time at all. Making everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to potato wedges is now easier than ever! The pre-set menu cooks various dishes without manual set up, while the five power level control and stylish jog dial complete this wonderfully versatile machine.