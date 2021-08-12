Gentle exfoliation on the go [Travel-friendly]

This battery-operated facial brush can bring the spa to your bathroom. The dual sized bristles work to slough off all the dirt and bacteria sitting on the topmost layer of your face with ease. The silicone material is high quality, and this brush is durable and waterproof. Once turned on, it vibrates and foams up your cleanser, giving your face a deep clean. No scrubbing is necessary, simply move the product around your face, and it does all the work for you. Thanks to its small size, it’s an excellent option for girls on the go.

Three bristles for different skin areas [All Skin Types]

This vibrating facial brush comes with three different sized bristles to target various problem areas on the skin. The fine bristles are suitable for normal skin; the precision tips can be used for your T-zone and around the nose, while the thicker brush works wonders for oily skin types. It also comes with a waterproof charging port which is super convenient. This waterproofing feature makes it easy to have it charging even on your bathroom counter. If you have oily skin and combat lots of sebum production, this is a good choice for you.

Rechargeable skin-firming brush [Sonic Vibrations]

The silicone bristles on this brush are incredibly soft, and that pretty pink colour is a great selling point. This brush is cordless and rechargeable, so you never have to worry about replacing batteries or anything like that. With this product, you get 7000 vibrations per minute which help cleanse your skin from deep within. The ergonomic design ensures it won’t slip from your hands, and you get five different vibration modes to try out for various needs. If you’re looking for a versatile facial brush that runs for over 300 minutes on a single full charge, get this one now.

All-round care for your skin [Powerful Vibration]

With its six vibration options and 8000 pulses/minute power, this is the brush that works to care for your skin no matter what concerns you have. It has a range of bristle types for cleansing and massaging and precision cleaning in tricky areas. Near its base, you’ll notice it has a metal-coated area. This helps with depuffing under-eye bags and serves a negative ion function that helps products absorb more deeply into the skin. Try this one to go for if you’re looking to upgrade your current exfoliation routine with an all-rounder product.