Pamper your skin

This gentle soap protects and nourishes your skin while getting rid of germs at the same time. The soap's formula contains 1/4 moisturizing cream to replenish your skin's moisture and give you glowing skin. The soap leaves your skin feeling smoother and softer. The soap uses plant-based cleansers that are gentle on your skin and do not cause any skin irritation due to the absence of harmful chemicals. The soap ships in a pack of 3 to keep you stocked with a body cleanser that is sure to become a favourite. Buy it for dry, tired-looking skin.

A luxurious experience

This soap is formulated to achieve a rich, bubbly lather, resulting in a fresh aromatic experience. The fragrance has top notes of saltwater, golden amber and nutmeg with base notes of Muhuhu wood and Picante cinnamon to create an invigorating experience. The goodness of grapeseed and pomegranate extracts reduces body acne and boosts skin cell reproduction, while shea butter reduces hyperpigmentation and evens your skin tone. The addition of aloe vera moisturizes and hydrates your skin. Buy this cleansing soap for sensitive skin and enjoy its aromatic notes.

What your skin needs

This mild deep cleaning soap is for everyday use. The soap effectively reduces pimples and light acne with its pH(acidity) balancing formula. It uses natural moisturizers like lecithin, vitamins and amino acids to help rebalance stressed and tired skin. The addition of vitamin E, a natural moisturizer, reinvigorates, protects and nourishes dry skin. The mild soap is dermatologically tested and recommended for skin suffering from moderate and severe forms of acne, rosacea, and seborrheic dermatitis. It contains no preservatives. Buy it for acne-prone skin and to reduce the appearance of blackheads and pimples.

Love your skin

This handmade soap is crafted using traditional ways of saponification. The handmade soaps are crafted in small batches and then hand-cut and individually packed to retain their goodness. The soap's formula uses natural vegetable oils and butters, which retain natural glycerin and preserve the goodness of all its elements. It helps refine your skin texture and lighten pimple scars and pigmentation. The handmade soap contains oils that are cold-pressed and all its ingredients are 100% natural. It is suitable as both a face and body cleanser. Buy this soap to lighten pimple scarring.