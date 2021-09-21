Stay comfortable on long rides

This motorcycle bag can be effortlessly installed on most bike tanks. The bag is made from long-lasting polyester material, making sure the bag is durable and ready for even the most rugged road trips. This bag has a large transparent pocket for your mobile phone, making its screen easily visible when riding. It's perfect for holding small items you otherwise would need a backpack for, like your power bank, phone charger and computer tablet. If you're looking for a way to add some much-needed carrying space to your motorcycle, this tank bag is an excellent option.

For a stress-free journey

If you love touring with your motorcycle, this bag could be just the accessory your bike needs. Mount this bag is with the help of magnets and secure it in place with the straps provided to ensure all your things stay safe. The anti-scratch material used on the bag's base makes sure your tank decals remain safe and keep looking simply fantastic. It's versatile enough to switch functions from a tank bag to a tail bag. Sturdy and well-designed, it has more than enough pockets to hold all your belongings. Its main compartment has a volume capacity of about 31 litres and three additional bags on its sides, making this an excellent pick for long rides.

An everyday carrying solution

This tank bag is perfect for your daily commute when you need every extra bit of carrying space. The bag measures 25cms in length and 20cms in breath, perfect for office documents, phones, and other items you need on the road. What's great about this bag is that you can also take it with you as it transforms into a handy shoulder bag with just the fixing of a strap. The six magnets that fix the bag to the tank make attaching and removing the bag hassle-free, especially during refuelling. Get this bag to avoid carrying a bulky backpack for your compact electronic items and documents.

Designed for bikers

This tough-looking tank bag with its magnetic grip and strap-locks is compatible with bikes that have metallic and non-metallic tanks. The four push-lock straps securely lock the bag to the tank. This means that the bag is stable and will not move even at high speeds. During wet weather, the included waterproof cover ensures your expensive electronic devices and important documents stay dry. In addition, the bag features a dedicated phone pouch with a touch-sensitive TPU cover which allows you to access your phone's screen even when safely tucked inside. Buy this tank bag for its durability and superior build quality.