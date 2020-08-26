Get easy style with these top jumpsuits

Highly contrasting colour scheme

A soothing baby pink jumpsuit with highly contrasting floral print on it giving a very refreshing look overall. It is made up of synthetic material and is a sleeveless jumpsuit with a drawstring at waist to adjust the fitting according to your body type and size. Purys Synthetic Jumpsuit is very light weighted along with a round neck and regular fit that will end up to your mid things. Pair it with sneakers and you are ready to go for casual friends meet up or add on a sun hat and flip flops for beach wear.

Culottes jumpsuit with belt

A deep red coloured jumpsuit made from 100% polyester making it strong, durable and wrinkle resistant. It is sleeveless off-shoulder jumpsuit with a relaxed fit along with culottes capri legs and a ruffled cover-up having high quality tight elastic that will securely fit below your shoulders. A fabric belt is provided with hoops at the waist that adds to the aesthetic look of the jumpsuit. If you are looking for a simple and decent yet very elegant jumpsuit to wear at a party, Miss Chase Women's Blue Off-Shoulder Ruffled Midi Jumpsuit is the best pick for you. Pair it up with strappy heels and a short chain and you are all set to go.

Indo western styled jumpsuit

If you are looking for a ethic wear for any festive occasion but don’t want want the typical traditional attire, this jumpsuit is clearly going to suffice your needs. It is stitched from 100% rayon fabric that will give you silk like feel and will drape beautifully on your body. It provides whole day long comfort and keeps you cool due to the breathable fabric used. It has a shiny purple appearance being sleeveless with lapel collar and cropped flared leg on which ethnic design is printed in golden which easily gets highlighted in the purple base colour.

A perfect balance of official and casual

A relaxed fit jumpsuit made from crepe fabric that is smooth and wrinkle resistant giving a very neat and tidy look. The high moisture wicking capacity and low heat retention ability keeps you cool along with the sweat absorbing armpit lining that prevents the underarm stains. It is sleeveless having an elasticized waist with a complementary belt to give it a sophisticated yet casual look. The peephole neck cut out is provided with a button closure for comfortable and better neckline fit. The side pocket of the jumpsuit provides you space to carry small items giving it a trendy look. Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit is a perfect fit for official and family lunch or dinners.