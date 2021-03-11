Get easy mobility with these stylish badminton skirts

Stylish skirt for a stylish player

This polyester badminton skirt is perfect for a budding or professional badminton player. Trendy and colourful, the fabric used absorbs moisture quickly and is lightweight. The airy and breathable skirt gives you the ease of movement and keeps sweat at bay. The top has a thick elastic band in a contrasting colour that gives you the right grip at your waist. The skirt comes with a small pocket that easily fits a small tower, a shuttlecock or even a tennis ball. Pick this one up for its high-quality sweat absorbing material.

High quality, breathable fabric

Regardless of which sport you play, this quick-dry skirt will help you feel fresh and comfortable through game time. The dry fibre material used to design this skirt absorbs sweat from the core. Made with 100% polyester fabric, this skirt is available in black and yellow colour. It comes with heavy-duty elastic to give you a good grip on the waist, the slit in the front adds a nice aesthetic to the overall look and gives you mobility as well. Available in three sizes, pick this one up for its fabric and stylish design.

More than just a badminton skirt

This skirt is an all-rounder and can be used to even run your daily errands. Black in colour, the fabric is a mix of polyester and spandex that is lightweight, breathable and gives you plenty of mobility. The material wicks away moisture and keeps you cool all day. The skirt comes in two layers, built-in shorts layered with a skirt on top. The built-in shorts take away the need of wearing any tights and ensures you enjoy your game without having to worry about adjusting your skirt constantly. The shorts on the inside come with high-waist pockets that give you space to keep your phone or tennis ball. Pick this skirt up for its versatility.

Add a splash of colour to your outfit

This frilly colourful skirt is unlike the regular badminton ones. It absorbs heat and perspiration, providing a significant cooling effect during long gameplays. The material used to design this skirt is one of a kind and uses high-technology to ensure that you remain cooler and sweat-free. For mobility and flexibility, the skirt is made with stretchable material and is available in multiple sizes as well. Available in 5 bright colours, pick this one for its unique cooling fabric and quirky design.