Get delicious sandwiches with these sandwich toasters

With advanced nonstick coating

You don’t have to go out for lunch to enjoy those toasty, hot, and delicious sandwiches you love. With this sandwich maker, you can have restaurant sandwiches at home for a fraction of the cost. Using your own fresh ingredients, you can make everything from basic grilled cheese to a thick, mouth-watering sandwich. The advanced nonstick coating on the grill plates is extremely durable. You also don’t have to add excess oil and butter during cooking thus making the cooking healthier. The product is safe and has a non-toxic coating which provides healthy and less fatty food just in few minutes. Get this sandwich toaster to satisfy your crunchy hunger pangs.

Big sized grilling plate

This sandwich griller comes with a jumbo-sized grilling plate which can make up to 4 jumbo bread size sandwiches at the same time! It is perfect for a huge family. It also comes with an oil drip collector tray to drain excess butter and oil. The non-stick heating plate has deep ribs for extra crispy grilling with a heating plate that opens to 105° for easy access. It has indicators that make grilling very easy for you. The red indicator is power and the green Indicator is for heating operation with automatic temperature control. If you are someone who wants to start their very own sandwich cafe, this griller is perfect for you.

Easy to clean griller

Make the snack-time more exciting with this compact grill sandwich maker. It is equipped with 750W to give you perfectly crispy sandwiches. The fixed grill plates have powerful heating rods which ensure quick and uniform heating. The dual-LED Indicator coupled with the Intelligent Thermostat signal red and green-lit lights specifying pre-heating, cooking, and ready-to-eat. The cool-touch handles prevent accidental burns and an easy locking system traps heat for faster cooking. The non-stick coating allows for easy food release, making the clean-up effortless. Its upright storage capability makes it easy to store, saving precious space on the kitchen top. Bring this griller home for a modern addition to your kitchen.

Grills meat and cutlets

This griller is not just for sandwiches but also for grilling paneer, fish, mutton, as well as make cutlets. You can just about grill anything in this. It also features an oil collecting tray, thus no need to worry about oil spillage or messy oily griller. You can safely clean it later. It also comes with a thermal fuse for extra safety. Moreover the temperature control knob makes sure the griller is operating at a safe temperature. You can even keep it open and use it as an open griller. If you want a griller that does so much more than sandwich grilling, this griller is perfect for you.