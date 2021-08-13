Easy to apply with a good variety of patterns

These nail stickers can give you a classy pedicure in just 10 minutes. You get four patterns, with both solid colour designs with a festive accent nail or patterns on each nail, so you can choose whichever one you're feeling according to your mood. The best part is that they can last for up to two weeks. They are straightforward to apply, even if you're just experimenting with the idea. All you need to do is press them on over your toenails and file away the excess. They also come off just as quickly.

Gorgeous pink shades and gem design

These nail stickers come in a variation of pink, silver, and magenta glitter shades to upgrade from the standard single colour pedicure. They also feature a gorgeous gem-like motif on the big toe, which looks elegant without being too flashy or loud. The best part is that these are waterproof, which means a longer life for your pedicure. In addition, these stickers are very effortless to apply and can be cut according to your nail size and shape. So if pink is your favourite colour, we would recommend you add this to your cart instantly.

The most unique, modern designs

This set of toenail decals features a selection of minimalist yet modern looking designs. The colour combinations are pretty, unique, and embellished with 3D elements and flecks of glitter. You get four sets of decals with various patterns like a cheetah print, marble, and wispy feather-like strokes. These are made from a plastic material, so they're durable and long-lasting. If you're looking to amp up your style and want to try out some fun toenail stickers with unique designs, this is the set to buy.

Lightweight nails with a ton of designs

This toenail sticker set comes with five unique press on designs for both your feet, from florals to a glittery design, which means you can switch them out every week and still have a pair left over for the month! In addition, they are super easy to apply and made from high-quality plastic that's durable and won't fall off easily. So, switch up your nail designs as often as you like with this stunning collection today.