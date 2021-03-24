Get cleaner, whiter teeth with these toothpastes

Best whitening toothpaste for sensitive teeth

This toothpaste is your ticket to a confident smile. Featuring food-grade activated charcoal, this toothpaste detoxifies your mouth and keeps disease away. If you suffer from tooth sensitivity, you'll find it an excellent alternative to other tooth whitening products as it is effective, yet gentle on enamel. Thanks to its extra-thick formula, you won't have to worry about messy drips while you buff away stains from your teeth. With a refreshing mint flavor, this toothpaste keeps you feeling fresh and free from bad breath. For best results, the manufacturers recommend brushing twice a day using just a pea-sized amount. For a capable whitening toothpaste that keeps your teeth and gums healthy, pick this one.

Great for stain removal

This toothpaste uses bamboo charcoal and wintergreen mint's natural cleansing properties to give you clean teeth and fresh breath. The finely powdered charcoal is easy on tooth enamel and effectively removes surface stains from your teeth. Comprised of vegetarian ingredients, it is free from sugar, gluten and harsh bleaching agents. At a wallet-friendly price, you get a dual pack of 120gm tubes, making it an economical choice for large families. Besides giving you a bright smile, this toothpaste leaves your mouth feeling refreshed and clean for several hours.

If you're looking for a safe and affordable way to say goodbye to stained teeth, your search ends here.

Complete oral care for the whole family

From a respected oral care brand, this toothpaste comes backed by decades of research and is ideal for people of all ages. Along with 12-hours of protection from bacteria and germs, its delicious flavor makes sure you have clean and fresh breath throughout the day. The active ingredients in this toothpaste help you maintain healthy teeth, free from plaque and cavities. We were amazed by how fast we saw results. Featuring a specially developed formula that keeps your gums well-protected, you'll find your teeth whiter in just two weeks.

For an excellent toothpaste that offers an ideal balance of hygiene and whitening, choose this one.

For naturally whiter teeth

The key ingredients of this toothpaste are naturally occurring fruit enzymes that are gentle on teeth and help you regain their natural color. While extracts of neem and miswak help eliminate harmful bacteria in your mouth, the combination of fluoride and xylitol keep cavities at bay. We love that this toothpaste is free from harsh bleaching chemicals, making it safe to use for extended periods. With regular use, you can even erase ugly pan and cigarette stains from your teeth. As you'll only require a small amount each time, this pack of two is economical and long-lasting. For a natural way to excellent oral health, we recommend buying this toothpaste.