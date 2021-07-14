Protect your pearly white teeth

This water flosser is effective in cleaning out food residue and tartar build-up in hard-to-reach areas. It has 8 water pressure modes that allow you to customize the water pressure to your comfort level. The water flosser ships with an orthodontic tip that is tapered to remove hard-to-reach plaque around braces, a periodontal tip designed for low-pressure delivery of therapeutic rinses and a tip for tongue cleaning. The ability to operate for 1 to 2 weeks on a full charge and shipping with a whopping 5 attachment tips make it a real value buy.

Show your teeth some love

If you suffer from sensitive teeth, then this water flosser is just for you. The air-powered technology jets the water, blasting away food particles and plaque. Because it's air-powered, the device requires no battery, cord or charging station, making it ideal for camping trips or any place a power source is unavailable. It has a specially designed low-profile tip meant to reach the back of your gums for a thorough cleaning. For those with sensitive teeth, water pressure is a lot less abrasive and much more gentle when compared to string floss, making it an easy buying decision.

Because great smiles require maintenance

The detachable water tank on this water flosser is a huge selling point. The design allows thorough cleaning of the tank, preventing the formation of bacteria and limescale deposits. With a waterproof body and anti-leak tank, you won't have to face annoying dripping issues. The large tank ensures you finish an entire flossing session without the need to refill the tank repeatedly. A whisper-quiet motor and comfortable handling design make this water flosser a real winner to those looking for a great start to the morning.

Protect your smile with triple-burst technology

With the cleaning power of this water flosser, your flossing session should take less than 60 seconds a day. Its triple-burst technology allows you to customize your flossing with single, double or triple bursts by simply selecting the burst frequency that's comfortable to you. The water flosser can be used with antimicrobial mouthwash for the added benefit of minty fresh breath. The flosser spray gently removes plaque and food debris that regular brushing may have missed. If you are in the market for a water flosser that ticks all the boxes, then look no further than this one.