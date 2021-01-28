Get clean, shiny utensils with these top dishwashing liquids

One spoon cleans a sinkful

This brand of cleaner has probably made its presence in every Indian household. Its dishwash liquid gel makes cleaning an even easier task. A spoonful of the liquid gel is good enough to clean a sink full of dirty utensils. It deeply cleans utensils and does not leave any white residue behind unlike dish wash bars. Soft on hands, the liquid gel also has a nice refreshing fragrance to ensure your clean vessels have its superior fragrance that lasts long after rinsing utensils. Safe to clean expensive crockery and cookware as it does not leave scratches, pick this one for its effectiveness.

Clean grease easily

Made with the goodness of lime, this one includes a potent antibacterial element that easily deals with even the toughest of stains and even cleans bacteria. The formula of this gel liquid consists of German Active + Molecules that are known to easily clean grease. It also washes away any residual odour ensuring that your utensils are clean and fresh. For tough grease stains, take a few drops of the gel and apply it on a wet sponge and use it directly onto your vessels. For daily cleaning, use a teaspoon of the gel and dilute it in a small cup of water. Dip your sponge and get clean, odourless vessels with no bacteria. Pick this one up for its grease-cleaning efficacy.

Get gleaming clean utensils

This liquid gel comes with an advanced grease busting formulation, which helps efficiently clean tough oil and grease stains. With this one, you won't find soap stains after wash and the mild fragrance will leave your crockery and utensils gleaming and scented. For regular utensils and dishes, take one teaspoon of Skrubble liquid, dissolve it in a bowl of water and use. For tough grease on cooking utensils, pour one drop of Skrubble liquid directly on the utensil and use. Perfect for cleaning not only regular utensils but also glassware and expensive crockery.

Made with natural ingredients

Soapnuts, lemon, lemongrass, thyme and bergamot make this natural dish wash. It is biodegradable, plant-based and environment-friendly and does not contain any artificial additives like colours, fragrances, enzymes and bleaches. While washing it gives a rich lather while washing and leaves no residue. One drop on wet scrub washes up to 15-20 utensils in one go. Gentle on your skin, this gel also naturally moisturizes and softens your skin. Suitable for regular use as well as utensils for babies and toddlers, pick this one for its natural ingredients and efficacy.