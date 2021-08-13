For dramatic eyes on a budget

Affordably priced, this kajal pencil performs exceptionally well and has good staying power. The twist mechanism is easy to use and helps avoid any messy lines and streaks. It also offers super dark pigmentation and stays on all day without smudging. In addition, it won't budge even if you're sweating profusely, which makes it great for everyday use. This kajal is an excellent option for students and young professionals who want a quality kajal option to create bold looks without breaking the bank.

It goes on smoothly and stays on all day

This kajal pencil glides onto the eyelids in a smooth, uninterrupted line. With a staying power of up to 10 hours, you don't need to worry about touch-ups or wear it with contact lenses. Infused with almond oil, this formulation helps to keep your eyelids and waterline moisturized and gives you an intensely pigmented colour. In addition, it is free of any preservatives, paraffin and animal oils, making it a great product to stock up on. If you're looking for an alternative to traditional kajal, add this to your cart today.

Switch up your look with ease

There's so much you can do with this dark blue eyeliner pencil. Thanks to the creamy formulation, you can create fun and unique looks that set you apart. This shade of intensely pigmented blue looks gorgeous on Indian skin and works well with any style. The anti-slip grip is excellent for those of us who struggle to have a steady hand and end up dropping our kajal. Along with a velvet finish, this product gives off a subtle sheen that makes it great for parties or special events. Try it; you'll love it!

An everyday kohl pencil that won't irritate your eyes

With this kohl pencil, all it takes is a single swipe to get a bold black line along your eyelids. This kajal is an excellent quality to have as it saves time on your makeup routine and helps you create new looks more confidently. The formulation is pigmented and will not smudge or fade as you go about your day. In addition, this kajal is an outstanding buy as its dermatologically tested, so you can rest easy about using it on the delicate skin around your eyes.