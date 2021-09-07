Maximise your comfort

Crafted from 100% memory foam, this cushion gives you just the right amount of back support. You won’t have to worry about getting sweaty as it comes with a breathable mesh cover that uses anti-sweat material. What’s more, it has a convenient zipper so you can wash the cover as you please. A feature we love is that you can fit it at any height on your chair, thanks to two adjustable straps on the back.

Convenient and practical, this back support cushion makes a great purchase.

For work and play

Ergonomically designed to give your back ample cushioning and support, this cushion can keep you comfortable while sitting for extended periods. You won’t have to worry about quality as it uses high-density memory foam and comes with a washable cover. Since it is compact and lightweight, you’ll find it easy to carry for use at the office or even on long journeys. In addition, the high-quality foam retains its shape well and can help you prevent slouching while improving your posture over time.

If you’re looking for a travel-friendly back support pillow, choose this one.

Ideal for car seats

This cushion comes with fine stitching, superior quality material, an invisible zipper which gives it a sleek look with a premium feel. Designed to fit most car seats perfectly, you can also use it on office chairs. While taking up very little space on your seat, it cushions your back along the natural curvature of your spine while supporting your lower back muscles. Additionally, it comes fitted with a breathable, soft cover and adds a touch of luxury to your car or workspace.

If you’re looking for improved comfort on long drives, we recommend buying this cushion.

Stay cool while you work

This versatile cushion features an ergonomic design and features materials that help keep you cool. Whether in a car, on a bus, at work, or even on a sofa, it can help you get relief from back pain caused by sitting for long hours. A stellar feature is that it has a cooling gel core that keeps your back comfortable and sweat-free. At 16-inches, its wide design means that you can use it on broader chairs without having to readjust it frequently.

For excellent support and efficient temperature control, add this cushion to your cart.