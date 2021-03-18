Get a wide light range with Best T Bulbs

LED T Bulb

If you’ve been thinking of switching to led lights then this is the ideal time for you. With the product includes 2 fixture Wipro Garnet Non-Rechargeable 10-Watt LED T Bulb has 10w 6500k b22 1000 lumens T bulb and linear design with wider light distribution adjustable design with 90 degree horizontal and 35 degree vertical tilt high brightness LED with efficiency up to 100 lm/w. It emits glare-free light, good for eyes and lm 80 tested LED technology ensures long life manufacturer warranty 1 year and driver with hv protection up to 380v and surge protection up to 2.5kv to claim warranty.

25 Watt T-LED Bulb

Pick Ur Needs LED 25 Watt T-LED Bulb, Base B22 can be used broadly in illuminating indoors and outdoors. An ideal light source for houses, shops, restaurants, disco, night club, showrooms etc. Light Source Wattage is 25 Watts which will consume only less energy. Item Dimensions is 16 x 3 x 6 Centimetres and Weight 100 Grams that will help users to handle it easier to install and the product has 350 degree movable holder and it has a super power long life and it will brighten your space where you spent your valuable time.

30W Led T-Bulb

Syska Lumispread LED tube lamp features up to 90% energy saving and a wide operating voltage. With very low heating, 180 degree swivel motion and unidirectional features, it ensures a power-packed experience. This tube lamp can be widely used at homes, offices, restaurants, etc. and this product has 2 year manufacturer warranty and the consumed wattage is 30 watts only Up to 90% energy saving and long lasting up to 50, 000* Hrs. It is very low heating, no mercury nor lead is used in the product and this LED bulb offers numerous lighting possibilities to brighten up your space.

T Bulb 10 Watt

LED light bulbs help you transform your living space with beautiful and warm lights. It offers numerous lighting possibilities. The instant brightness of the light is able to create a comfortable environment in your home. LED bulbs help to emit cooler and more energising light. To enjoy a perfect light quality and no warm-up time, you should buy LED bulbs. Use revolutionary Philips B22 T-bulb for a wider light spread and aesthetic pleasure. LED light bulbs can help you transform any living space with beautiful, warm white light. This shows you how LED light bulbs can offer you great lighting possibilities. With LED lighting bulbs, you can save up to 90% energy. The Philips everyday LED is the perfect bulb for your basic lighting needs. It provides the beautiful light and dependable performance you expect from LED at a great price The Philips T bulb has a flexible swivelling body action in which its head can move both 90 degrees vertically and 35 degrees horizontally for better focus no need for an electrician. With this plug n play bulb, fitting the Philips T bulb will be a hassle free process.