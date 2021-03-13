Get a spotless toilet with these top cleaning products

Powerful disinfectant cleaner for toilets

This toilet cleaner removes tough stains using just 1/4th of the water and can be used for all toilets. It is a strong disinfectant cleaner that can kill 99.9% of germs from your bathroom. It gives a flawless, hygienic and fresh look to the toilet. It clings to attack the stains and eliminates any foul odor or unpleasant smell coming from the bathroom. Its bent bottleneck shape helps pour the liquid in any hard-to-reach corners of the bathroom or toilet. So, if you want to get a sparkling toilet, this product will be the best fit for you.

Get a shiny, spotless toilet

This toilet cleaner is 1.5 times more potent and has an active germ advanced thicker cleaning formula. It is considered ideal for both Indian and Western toilets of all shapes and sizes. It removes even the toughest stains and Limescale deposits present in the toilet bowl and imparts a fresh, clean look to the toilet by killing all the germs. Its advanced thicker formulation will reduce your efforts in cleaning and makes it more efficient and faster. If you are looking for a toilet cleaner that guarantees 99.9% germ kill, this is your ultimate choice.

The Eco-Friendly cleaning solution

This toilet cleaner is not just toxins-free and eco-friendly but also skin-friendly as it’s made with naturally derived powerful plant-based ingredients like organic surfactants. It eliminates all the harsh, harmful and toxic fumes coming from the bathroom and gives a pleasant citrus fragrance. Its bio-active formula degrades the salts, uric acid and cleans up even the blocked or choked drain pipes. Grab this toilet cleaner if you want to clean up the bathroom and the toilet’s dark stains in no time.

Make weekly toilet cleaning easy

This toilet cleaner comes with freshness guard technology that makes a protective layer on your toilet surface and two exciting fragrances of the ocean and lime fresh that spreads a long-lasting pleasant aroma in the bathroom. The best thing about this cleaner is that it works to keep your toilet hygienic and smelling fresh for up to 3 days. Its innovative color-changing formula makes sure that all the germs are killed and provides practical bathroom sanitation. Pick up this cleaner if you want to make your weekly cleaning process quick and effective.