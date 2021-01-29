Get a spotless home with these lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaners

Deerma DX700 600W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Deerma DX700 vacuum cleaner has the Blackhole suction technology. It also has the inbuilt side turbulence for high power cleaning on all surfaces. It effectively eliminates allergens from your home with a 3-layer HEPA filtration system. It is cleverly designed nozzles and brushes and 180-degree rotation head lets you reach every corner of your home. It is 2.2 kgs which makes it easy to carry around. DX700 handheld vacuum makes minimum noise. It is perfect for small spaces.

Eufy HomeVac H11, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is lightweight and compact. It is completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple with this vacuum cleaner. With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up and clean every spec and the tiniest of particles within seconds. Every nook and corner gets cleaned because of the 2-in-1 crevice tool. It reaches into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture. This cleaner than be charged anywhere using an USB charger. This is perfect if you need a cleaner that is portable.

Deerma VC20 Plus Cordless Portable Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Deerma VC20 Cordless vacuum cleaner design helps you get rid of hassle of cords and wires. It provides an impressive 5.5kPa suction power. It can effectively suck dust, pet hair and other small pieces of garbage in just minutes. It works efficiently on hard floors, carpet, wall, curtain, furniture, ceiling, etc. The power brush rotates 3000 times per minute. The dust in the gap can be cleaned up easily. The filter is washable and reusable. The 0.6L cup present in VC20 is apt for dust collection in larger quantities. This vacuum cleaner is highly suitable for large areas.

RUilY Vacuum Cleaner

This is a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner. It is equipped with the wet and dry dual use function. This cleaner is lightweight and portable. It has the HEPA filter. It comes with the quick charge technology. It is equipped with powerful cyclone suction for pet hair and other such things. This vacuum cleaner is stylish and elegant. It uses low power and hence is energy efficient. It can easily absorb paper scraps, water, smoke, etc. It has detachable cleaning components making it easy for you to clean and maintain it. It is perfect for families with pets.