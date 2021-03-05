Get a peaceful night's rest with these top sleep aids

Sip away your stress

This deep sleep wellness tea is the perfect gentle solution to an exhausting problem. With five times more antioxidants than fruit and vegetables, a cup of this Herbal, Green & Black Tea helps cleanse from within, from all those pollutants and toxins that our bodies are exposed to daily. Dust-free and filled with the calming mix of Hibiscus, Tulsi, Valerian Root and Nettle, a cup of this tea before bed helps relieve anxiety and soothes you to sleep easily. Buy this if you're looking for a preservative-free option.

Get your quota of sleep naturally

Beauty sleep, indeed. This set of natural Ayurvedic wellness tables is 100% natural and has no taste enhancers, chemical preservatives, or colorings. It combines the six powerhouse herbs including Tagara, Gokshura and Sarpagandha that are known to possess remarkable calming and rejuvenating properties. Non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, shellfish, and nuts, you can now quickly and easily have the solution to dreaming the night away. Always fresh, these tablets come in strip packaging, making them compact to carry anywhere. Get this if you want a high-quality sleep aid you can count on.

Spritz your way to restful sleep

Laying in bed and not being able to fall asleep is both uncomfortable and frustrating. Luckily, this over-the-counter option can help you take back control over your full night of rest in the most natural way possible. With 5mg of melatonin, this potent, quick spray formula will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer so that you wake up fresh and ready to focus on your life the next day. Perfect for traveling with, get this if you'd rather not swallow a pill but need a good night's rest.

Correct your sleep cycle

Jet lag, night shifts and using too many screens close to sleeping time can significantly impact your body's melatonin production, which can rob you of deep sleep. Perhaps the most satisfying way to go to sleep, these Carbamide Forte melatonin gummies help the body reset naturally, is non-habit forming and an excellent solution for people who need help falling asleep and staying asleep. All-natural, safe and drug-free, get this if you need something to help you relax without side effects.