Get a new perspective with these self-help books

Discover what you were meant to do and become

This book talks about our life, our troubles and tribulations, our goals and the purpose of our existence. It is narrated in a simple lucid manner. The Alchemist by Paul Coelho is about a shepherd boy who travels to deserts of Egypt with a goal to find treasures there. On his way to the pyramids he finds the treasure of life instead. The story is filled with metaphors, fables and allegories making it compelling, interesting and full of hope and positivity. If you are looking for guidance in a general sense or want to know how to discover and realize what you are meant to do and become this book is a must buy for you.

Live life of integrity

You need complete patience and concentration to understand this book, you just can’t read it in a haphazard manner. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey preaches 7 very essential lessons that we need in order to survive in this world. It builds your maturity, teaches you to effectively control time, and real meaning of all the emotions that a human being goes through,etc. No matter what problem you are facing, this book surely has a solution for you. The author writes about the difference between character ethic and personality ethic, and the laws or principles of natures according to which we live. Most importantly it explains that success in one field does not assure success in other fields too.

Take small steps towards transformation

If you read spirituality, you just can’t go wrong with The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. It is not only a guide to spirituality and how you can transform your life but also how to transform with its power. This book isn’t your one go read but you will have to go slow with this one to completely understand it and shall see it helps you in bits and pieces. The key takeaway from this book is that you have the potential to change the world by taking one step at a time if you work on transforming yourself completely.

You become what you think

This book has as a very practical orientation far from flowery language and empty platitudes. The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz is majorly based on not to change yourself for a short cause. We all have goals and ambitions set high but as life goes one reality sinks in and instead of striving hard we give up and settle down for whatever is available and think this is the best for us. It elaborates on the very age old principle - you become what you think. This is great for anyone who wants to learn how to use the mind to achieve greater levels of success.