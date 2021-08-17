Brand name

Staedtler 550 60 S8 geometry set comes with eight items with large size protractor, set squares,precision compass for the first circle-drawing exercises at school

and maximum circle diameter approximately 300 mm in a box with a hinged . Staedler turns ideas into products and writing instruments into people’s favourite pens. The quality of staedtler products is amazing and long lasting.

Maped's 9-piece metal open compass case keeps all the measuring and drafting tools you need in one place. The case contains an open compass with a universal holder for any width pencil. It also includes a pencil sharpener, an eraser, a mini black peps pencil, 1 ruler, two set squares and a protractor. It has an Ergonomic head bi-material soft touch which contains interchangeable accessories and the case is also shock resistant.

Gift your kid with this Self centering wobble free compass, for ease and precision while drawing circles and angles. Cello Geo Mathematical Instrument Box comes with a metal case containing 1 compass, 1 divider, 1 Set Square 45degrees, 1 Set Sqaure 60 degrees, 1 Protractor 180 degrees, 1 Eraser, 1 Sharpener, 1 Scale 15cm, 1 pencil. They are made up of rust free material and are easy to use.This geometry box is perfect for student’s mathematical requirements.

The Classmate Asteroid Mathematical Box has a switchable-arm mechanism. Your compass now becomes your divider. It has a foldable 30 cm scale with a Double-sided tray. Enjoy no more scratched instruments. The Mechanical Pencil for a higher-level precision is an amazing add on. The Die-cast compass allows no loose attachments, wobbling, shifting.